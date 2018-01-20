Premier League wrap: Man United close the gap, Arsenal win big and Stoke escape drop zone

Anthony Martial’s goal early in the second half proved enough to give Manchester United a battling 1-0 win at Burnley and close the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

With Pep Guardiola’s men not in action until later on Saturday, rivals United cut the deficit to nine points.

United - looking to finalise the transfer of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal - did not have a shot on target during the first half, but went ahead on 54 minutes when Martial was set up by Romelu Lukaku.

Manchester United’s Anthony Martial celebrates scoring the winning goal at Turf Moor. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA

Burnley almost equalised straight away as a curling free-kick from Johann Berg Gudmundsson hit the top of the crossbar, but that was as close as they got.

Everton midfielder James McCarthy suffered a suspected double leg fracture during the 1-1 draw against West Brom at Goodison Park.

Pic: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

There was a minute’s applause before kick-off in honour of former Baggies forward Cyrille Regis, whose death was announced on Monday at the age of 59.

West Brom went ahead on seven minutes through Jay Rodriguez.

Everton midfielder McCarthy had to be taken off on a stretcher just after the hour mark following a collision with Salomon Rondon, which looked to have resulted in a double leg break.

The hosts were level on 69 minutes through substitute Oumar Niasse, set up by Theo Walcott, making his debut after a transfer from Arsenal.

In Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off, Eden Hazard led Chelsea to an impressive 4-0 win at Brighton, which left them three points behind United.

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Connor Goldson battle for the ball at the AMEX Stadium. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire.

The Belgian opened the scoring after only three minutes, with Willian swiftly adding a well-crafted second.

Both sides had penalty claims turned down - Brighton defender Ezequiel Schelotto looking to have been tripped by Willy Caballero - before Hazard added a third on 77 minutes.

Victor Moses scored a fourth with a minute left as Chelsea recorded a first Premier League win of 2018.

Arsenal showed little sign of missing Sanchez as they beat Crystal Palace 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners, who could see Henrikh Mkhitaryan move the other way from United, were in front after six minutes through defender Nacho Monreal.

Alex Iwobi made it 2-0 on nine minutes and skipper Laurent Koscielny added a third in the 13th minute.

Alexandre Lacazette then made it 4-0 with a curling shot on 22 minutes.

Palace scored a consolation goal on 78 minutes through Luka Milivojevic.

New Stoke manager Paul Lambert secured his first win with a 2-0 home victory over Huddersfield.

Xherdan Shaqiri saw an acrobatic effort ruled out for offside early in the second half, before Joe Allen put the Potters ahead on 53 minutes.

Mame Biram Diouf made it 2-0 on 69 minutes as Stoke moved out of the bottom three and above Southampton.

Leicester beat Watford 2-0 at the King Power Stadium.

Watford - with just one win from the previous 10 Premier League matches - had the ball in the net after 33 minutes, but Troy Deeney was flagged offside.

Leicester took the lead shortly before half-time when Jamie Vardy converted a penalty on 39 minutes after he had been fouled by Molla Wague.

The Foxes made sure of victory when Riyad Mahrez slotted in during stoppage time.

West Ham and Bournemouth drew 1-1 at the London Stadium.

Ryan Fraser put Bournemouth ahead with an angled finish on 71 minutes.

West Ham, though, were level just two minutes later through substitute Javier Hernandez.