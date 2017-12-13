Premier League wrap: Man City break all-time winning record as Arsenal and Liverpool slip-up

Manchester City claimed a record-breaking 15th Premier League win in a row with a 4-0 victory at Swansea.

Two goals from David Silva, plus strikes from Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero saw Pep Guardiola's men maintain their 11-point advantage at the summit.

City secured a 14th straight win at Manchester United last Sunday and their latest victory saw them overtake Arsenal's record from February to August 2002.

Manchester City's David Silva celebrates scoring his side's third goal at the Liberty Stadium. Photo: Nick Potts/PA

Swansea had beaten West Brom last Saturday for their first win in seven games, but the heavy loss to City saw them fall two points adrift at the foot of the table.

Romelu Lukaku was on target as Manchester United responded from the derby loss with a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

30 - Since the start of 2016-17, Romelu Lukaku has scored 30 goals in 38 Premier League appearances versus "non-big-six" sides. Bully. pic.twitter.com/lGNuCJykVx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 13, 2017

Striker Lukaku scored his second Premier League goal since September - following the November strike against Newcastle - and Marcus Rashford later hit the crossbar.

Jose Mourinho's side remain in second place, but were grateful to goalkeeper David De Gea for a string of fine saves.

Tottenham returned to the Premier League's top four as Serge Aurier and Son Heung-min were on target in a 2-0 win over Brighton at Wembley.

Aurier scored his first goal for Spurs from the touchline, mishitting a cross before Son added a second late on.

Liverpool also climbed above Burnley, who fell to sixth on goal difference, despite a goalless draw at home to West Brom.

Striker Dominic Solanke had a goal ruled out for handball late on at Anfield.

West Ham were unable to claim another scalp after last Saturday's win against Chelsea as Arsenal lost further ground on their rivals in a goalless draw at the London Stadium.

Jack Wilshere made his first league start for Arsenal in 577 days and Olivier Giroud his first league start of the campaign.

But it was the Hammers who went closest when Javier Hernandez hit the crossbar with a minute remaining.

Leicester thumped Southampton 4-1 to ensure Claude Puel's return to St Mary's was a victorious one.

Goals from Riyad Mahrez, Shinji Okazaki and Andy King put the Foxes firmly in control at half-time.

Maya Yoshida pulled a goal back for Saints but Okazaki restored the three-goal lead as Leicester emerged with all three points.

Wayne Rooney took advantage of an error from goalkeeper Karl Darlow as Everton won 1-0 at Newcastle.

Jonjo Shelvey was sent off late on, receiving a second yellow card for a foul on Idrissa Gueye.