Premier League wrap: It was a good day for Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool

LEICESTER 0 MAN CITY 2

Manchester City's record-breaking start to the Premier League season continued with a dominant display against Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

Goals either side of half-time from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne, both of them lovely moves from Pep Guardiola's team, saw City win 2-0 to stretch their lead at the top of the table to nine points ahead of Manchester United's home game against Newcastle this evening.

It was an 11th victory in the first 12 Premier League matches and meant City extended their club record run of consecutive wins in all competitions to 16 fixtures.

WEST BROM 0 CHELSEA 4

Tony Pulis' position at West Brom looks increasingly under threat after Chelsea inflicted the joint-heaviest defeat of his near three-year reign at The Hawthorns.

A brace from Eden Hazard and efforts from Alvaro Morata and Marcos Alonso saw the Blues coast to a 4-0 success, their fourth successive triumph in the Premier League, at the venue where they clinched the title six months ago.

Pulis had said on Friday he would understand if he was axed following a run of poor recent results and this defeat, which took them to 11 games without a victory, was witnessed by Chinese owner Guochuan Lai and a home crowd that delivered their verdict with a loud chorus of 'Pulis out' at the end.

LIVERPOOL 3 SOUTHAMPTON 0

A virtuoso performance from Mohamed Salah ran Southampton ragged as his two goals inspired Liverpool's 3-0 win at Anfield and fired the Egyptian to the top of the Premier League scoring charts.

His summer arrival for £38million, at the time a club record, was questioned by critics after his disappointing spell at Chelsea but on this form he is looking an absolute bargain.

Both his first-half goals had a touch of class and his constant threat had visitors backpedalling for 80 minutes before his departure to a standing ovation - by which time Philippe Coutinho had added the third goal.

Having edged one ahead of the likes of Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero, both strikers, Salah is racking up some impressive numbers.

Mo Salah what a strike 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/gAdrR3UyDf — FPL Savage™🇨🇽 (@FPLSavage) November 18, 2017

The 25-year-old's double took him to nine goals in his first 12 Premier League matches, breaking the club's previous best held by Robbie Fowler - the man affectionately hailed as God by the Kop for his goal-scoring exploits.

BOURNEMOUTH 4 HUDDERSFIELD 0

Hat-trick hero Callum Wilson scored his first Premier League goals since his injury nightmare as 10-man Bournemouth inflicted more away-day misery on Huddersfield.

The striker, who was sidelined for nine months after suffering a second serious knee ligament problem in January, set the Cherries on course to a 4-0 success with a first-half double before claiming his third late on after Harry Arter had added another.

Huddersfield, who have now failed to score on the road in five league games, were given some hope when Cherries captain Simon Francis was sent off just before half-time with the score at 2-0 but the hosts emphatically registered a third win in four league games.

BURNLEY 2 SWANSEA 0

Jack Cork helped heap the pressure on his former manager, Paul Clement, as Burnley swept aside Swansea 2-0 at Turf Moor.

Cork was handed his England debut against Germany last week and continued making memories by nodding home the first goal against his former club, underlining Clement's increasingly curious decision to let him go in the summer.

Ashley Barnes followed up with a rocket of a strike that caught everyone by surprise, handing the upwardly mobile Clarets their third win in a row and plunging Swansea into the kind of relegation trough that leaves managers looking nervously over their shoulder.

Sean Dyche, meanwhile, has now overseen his club's first hat-trick of top-flight wins since 1975 and can expect links with the vacant Everton job to linger.

CRYSTAL PALACE 2 EVERTON 2

Crystal Palace remain rooted to the bottom of the table after a draw against managerless Everton.

James McArthur opened the scoring for Palace inside the opening minute but Leighton Baines equalised from the penalty spot five minutes later after Scott Dann fouled Ademola Lookman.

Wilfried Zaha restored the home side's lead after 35 minutes before the Toffees hit back again through Oumar Niasse on the stroke of half-time.