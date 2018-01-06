Premier League teams looking to rest players end up with extra fixture in FA Cup

Premier League teams seeking to keep their players fresh with a raft of FA Cup changes saw the plan backfire today.

Leicester and Bournemouth made eight changes apiece and Swansea six - but they were each left facing an extra fixture after third-round draws with Wigan, Fleetwood and Wolves respectively.

Wigan’s Will Grigg controls the ball before scoring his side’s first goal of the game. Pic: Adam Davy/Pa Wire

The trio averaged 7.3 alterations from their most recent league line-ups. With Chelsea still in action against Norwich, the eight Premier League teams who won their Cup games yesterday and today changed 4.5 players on average, and the three who lost averaged 4.3.

Overall, top-flight teams changed around half their line-ups on average.

Led by nine from Chelsea in the evening kick-off, the average number of changes was 5.33 as managers balanced up the demands of pursuing a cup run and keeping players fresh.

Last night’s Merseyside derby focused Liverpool and Everton’s priorities and ensured both played strong teams, though they made six and five changes respectively - Liverpool handing a successful debut to £75m signing Virgil van Dijk, who headed their winner.

Manchester United swapped out five players in their win over Derby, with goalscorer Jesse Lingard among those to keep his place.

Swansea’s changes today may have been influenced by recently-appointed manager Carlos Carvalhal wanting to run the rule over a number of his new squad, with Wilfried Bony, Leroy Fer and Wayne Routledge among those recalled. Carvalhal will have another chance after a goalless draw with the Championship leaders.

Goncalo Ruben Vinagre (right) fouls Nathan Dyer (left) resulting in a red card. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Leicester and Bournemouth were also held while Huddersfield made eight changes of their own as they won 2-1 at Bolton.

Gary Cahill and Tiemoue Bakayoko were the only Chelsea players retained from Wednesday’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Arsenal as Antonio Conte gave the likes of Danny Drinkwater, Kenedy and Michy Batshuayi an opportunity against the Canaries.

At the other end of the scale, Southampton’s victorious XI at Fulham showed only two alterations as Steven Davis and Roman Bednarek replaced Dusan Tadic and Jeremy Pied.

There were just three changes for Watford as they beat Championship high-flyers Bristol City, with Tom Cleverley, Roberto Pereyra and goalscorer Troy Deeney recalled.

League leaders Manchester City and opponents Burnley each made four changes, as did Newcastle, Stoke and West Brom. The Potters’ relatively strong side went down 2-1 to League Two Coventry to add to the pressure on manager Mark Hughes.

Five top-flight teams - Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham, Brighton and Crystal Palace - were still to play on third-round weekend.