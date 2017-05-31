Premier League rumours: Will Arsene go on a spending spree?

WHAT THE PAPERS SAY

AC Milan striker CARLOS BACCA, Leicester winger RIYAD MAHREZ and Monaco midfielder THOMAS LEMAR are on Arsene Wenger's radar after the Frenchman pledged his future to Arsenal, according to the Daily Mirror.

The same paper claim Leicester goalkeeper KASPER SCHMEICHEL has changed agent with a view to landing a bigger club, while skipper WES MORGAN is being chased by Newcastle.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports that Arsenal have agreed a £6.8million fee for 19-year-old Eupen star HENRY ONYEKURU - but the winger is yet to agree personal terms.

The paper also reports that Wenger is under pressure to revamp his coaching team, with goalkeeper coach GERRY PEYTON and fitness coach TONY COLBERT among those who could be under threat.

The Daily Star suggests Wenger will be given £100million to spend in the transfer window after agreeing a new two-year deal to stay at the club.

ONLINE/SOCIAL ROUND-UP

Antoine Griezmann wants out of Atletico Madrid but Man Utd must meet €100 million clause https://t.co/pTff9XXXFN — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) May 31, 2017

Manchester United ready to resist Real Madrid approach for David de Gea. By @JamieJackson___ https://t.co/awqHXlXMYz — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) May 31, 2017

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ARDA TURAN: Turkish outlet Fotomac claim Chelsea have made an enquiry to sign the Barcelona midfielder.

GAEL CLICHY: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is desperate to add a new left-back to his squad and is keen on snapping up the Manchester City left-back, according to The Sun.

M'BAYE NIANG: Italy's CalcioMercato claim Everton have shown an interest in signing the AC Milan striker, who spent the second half of the 2016/17 season on loan at Watford.