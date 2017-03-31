Premier League rumours: United slap a serious price tag on their star keeper

The latest gossip and rumours from the newspapers and online:

Chelsea could have rivals in the chase for ALEXIS SANCHEZ's signature, with Atletico Madrid also targeting the Arsenal man, according to Spanish newspaper AS.

The Blues do look set to win the race for Southampton defender VIRGIL VAN DIJK, with the Mirror reporting that they will beat Manchester City to a £50million deal.

The Daily Mail are reporting that Real Madrid have been told they must pay £66million if they want to sign Manchester United goalkeeper DAVID DE GEA.

United have, according to The Sun, approached Bayern Munich about the possibility of signing JOSHUA KIMMICH.

The Mirror claim that West Ham, Stoke, Everton and Sunderland are all chasing Dynamo Kiev and Croatia defender DOMAGOJ VIDA.