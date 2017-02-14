Premier League rumours: Spurs have their eye on a Manchester United starlet

The latest gossip and rumours from the newspapers and online:

Tottenham are keeping their eye on Manchester United forward ANTHONY MARTIAL, according to the Mirror.

The Times claims Martial's Old Trafford team-mate MARCUS RASHFORD is stalling on signing a new contract.

Manchester City are hoping to sign brothers LUCAS and THEO HERNANDEZ, both of Atletico Madrid, reports the Sun.

Daily Mail writes MARK CLATTENBURG could quit the Premier League and referee abroad.

Forward ELIAS KACHUNGA - on loan at Huddersfield from Ingolstadt - is in demand, according to the Mirror, with Premier League trio Everton, Middlesbrough and Watford ready to swoop.
