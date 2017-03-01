Premier League rumours: Moves on cards for Wayne Rooney and Alexis Sanchez

The latest gossip and rumours from the newspapers and online.

The Daily Mail reports that former England boss ROY HODGSON has had talks with Leicester over the vacant managerial position.

The Guardian is reporting that JURGEN KLOPP will make a decision over the summer about the Liverpool future of striker DANIEL STURRIDGE.

The Daily Star writes that ALEXIS SANCHEZ will leave Arsenal over the summer to return to Spain.

The Daily Mirror reports that Chelsea will sell Belgium striker MICHY BATSHUAYI over the summer.

And finally, the Daily Telegraph writes that Everton are considering a move to bring WAYNE ROONEY back to the club from Manchester United.