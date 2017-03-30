Premier League rumours: Manchester United set to receive double contract boost

The latest gossip and rumours from the newspapers and online.

ARSENE WENGER has told Arsenal he plans on signing a new two-year contract at the club, according to the Daily Mail.

There could be a civil war at Chelsea in the summer, report the Sun, as boss Antonio Conte wants to sign ALVARO MORATA from Real Madrid but director of football Michael Emenalo would prefer to bring ROMELU LUKAKU back to Stamford Bridge.

But Chelsea could have competition for LUKAKU, with the Daily Express claiming Manchester United will join the race to sign the Everton striker.

And United are set to receive a double contract boost, with the Daily Star reporting that ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC will stay at Old Trafford, as will DAVID DE GEA, according to the Sun.

The Mirror are reporting that ALEXIS SANCHEZ is keen to leave the Gunners, but wants to stay in London.