Premier League rumours: Manchester United looking at Bernardo Silva

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is set to fight former club Real Madrid for the signature of Monaco midfielder Bernardo Silva, according to The Sun.

Southampton have had a loan bid for Mamadou Sakho rejected by Liverpool as captain Jose Fonte considers a move to West Ham, writes the Daily Mail.

Saints and Swansea are both attempting to sign Yoric Ravet from Swiss side Young Boys, reports L’Equipe.

The Guardian claims Burnley are closing in on Barnsley defender Marc Roberts.

Crystal Palace are planning a bid for Tottenham full-back Ben Davies, claims The Sun.