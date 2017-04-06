Premier League rumours: Manchester City eye up Spurs trio

The latest gossip and rumours from the newspapers and online.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has spoken to ALEXIS SANCHEZ by telephone about the possibility of the Arsenal forward moving to Old Trafford, according to the Metro. However, Paris St Germain also want to sign the Chile forward, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Bayern Munich striker ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI is also on Mourinho's radar as he looks to boost United's strikeforce, according to the Daily Express.

The Metro reports that Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal to re-sign ROMELU LUKAKU from Everton.

The Premier League leaders are also close to a deal for Schalke left-back SEAD KOLASINAC, the Daily Mirror reports.

Manchester City will look to sign Tottenham trio DANNY ROSE, KYLE WALKER and DELE ALLI in the summer, according to the Manchester Evening News.