Premier League rumours: Man United's Champions League status could be a draw

WHAT THE PAPERS SAY

ROSS BARKLEY will not be signing a new contract with Everton, according to the Mirror.

The England international will either leave Goodison Park this summer or wait until next year, when he will be out of contract.

Everton reportedly value the midfielder at £50million, with Tottenham and Manchester United among those linked with the 23-year-old.

Newcastle are hoping to land Sporting Lisbon midfielder WILLIAM CARVALHO, according to the Daily Star via Portuguese newspaper O Jogo.

The Portugal international reportedly has a £39million release clause and has also been linked with Arsenal and Manchester City.

The Sun claims MARCUS RASHFORD is in line for a pay rise at Manchester United.

It is reported that the 19-year-old striker will get a £10,000 a week increase on his four-year deal.

Crystal Palace hope to appoint MARCO SILVA as their next manager, reports the Independent.

The Hull boss has seen talks with Porto break down and has been linked with both Palace and Watford.

ONLINE/SOCIAL ROUND-UP

#CrystalPalace eyeing #Burnley's Sean Dyche as their new manager after shock Sam Allardyce exit | Mirror #CPFC https://t.co/E8Rw4HjUqW — Eagles Addict (@TheEaglesAddict) May 24, 2017

Man United sorting out final details before announcing Lindelof. 😏



Ederson could be part of a €90m+ deal. #MUFC https://t.co/cHFQaZmCcS pic.twitter.com/DhJdZdrRPf — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) May 24, 2017

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ANTOINE GRIEZMANN: The Atletico Madrid forward's future could be sorted soon after Manchester United secured Champions League qualification.

RENATO SANCHES: Linked with a move away from Bayern Munich, the Portugal midfielder is reportedly on the radar of Manchester United and Juventus.

AARON MOOY: It has been claimed that Brighton are interested in signing the Australia international, who is currently on loan from Manchester City at Huddersfield.