Premier League rumours: Liverpool have their eye on a Real Madrid midfielder

The latest gossip and rumours from the newspapers and online:

The Daily Mirror reports that Liverpool want to bring Real Madrid midfielder JAMES RODRIGUEZ (pictured) to the Premier League but his desire for Champions League football could prove a stumbling block.

Spanish daily AS claims Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has told owner Roman Abramovich he wants Real Madrid striker ALVARO MORATA.

The Daily Mail reports via Marca that EDEN HAZARD's representatives have held talks over a possible move to Real Madrid but Chelsea want Rodriguez as part of the deal.

The Metro writes via Turromercato that Monaco midfielder TIEMOUE BAKAYOKO has agreed personal terms for a £35million switch to Chelsea in the summer.

And finally, the Daily Star via Marca reports that Arsenal will battle it out with Atletico Madrid for the capture of Lyon striker ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE.