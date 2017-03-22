Premier League rumours: Is Wayne Rooney heading home?
The latest gossip and rumours from the newspapers and online:
The UK Independent reports that Manchester United striker WAYNE ROONEY is likely to make a return to Everton in the summer.
The Daily Telegraph is reporting that Fenerbahce have a desire to sign Arsenal midfielder MESUT OZIL.
Chelsea have offered £32million for Monaco midfielder TIEMOUE BAKAYOKO, according to the Daily Mirror.
The Sun reports that Manchester City are in competition with Real Madrid for the signature of Espanyol left-back AARON MARTIN.
And finally, the Daily Star reports that PAUL INCE is a contender for the vacant manager's job at Middlesbrough.
