Premier League rumours: Dimitri Payet attracts interest as he attempts to force move

The Sun reports Chelsea will attempt to take advantage of unsettled West Ham playmaker Dimitri Payet, who is refusing to play for the club according to manager Slaven Bilic.

Manchester United have rejected a cut-price offer from Ligue 1 club Lyon for outcast Memphis Depay, with the Red Devils wanting £15 million for the Dutch international, writes the Daily Mirror.

Crystal Palace are in talks to bring former Manchester United full-back Patrice Evra back to the Premier League after the Frenchman asked to leave the Serie A giants last week, according to the Guardian.

Burnley and Leicester have both tabled offers in the region of £10 million for Norwich midfielder Robbie Brady, claims the Daily Mail.

Jack Wilshere’s future at Arsenal is in doubt as the Gunners have yet to open contract talks with the midfielder, whose deal expires in 18 months, writes the Daily Star.