Premier League rumours: Dele Alli and Alexis Sanchez both linked with potential moves

WHAT THE PAPERS SAY

MICHY BATSHUAYI could be on his way out of Chelsea - despite scoring the goal which clinched the title.

West Ham, gazumped by their London rivals for Batshuayi last summer, remain keen on the 23-year-old, according to the Daily Mirror.

Marseille and Monaco are also both reportedly interested in taking Batshuayi back to French football.

Staying with strikers - and the Blues have reportedly reached an agreement with ALVARO MORATA.

Diario Gol claim the Spaniard's agent has been in negotiations with several European clubs - but that the 24-year-old has now decided to join Chelsea, with both parties closing on an agreement.

Morata's girlfriend has also reportedly been preparing for life in London by house-hunting for the pair.

Celtic face a battle with Brighton if they pursue a summer move for Liverpool's LUCAS, report the Daily Record.

The Hoops' former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers has been alerted to the fact that the Brazilian will be allowed to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Rodgers worked with Lucas at Anfield and is aware of his current position - but the Premier League new boys are also keen on the 30-year-old.

ONLINE/SOCIAL ROUND-UP

Everton will allow Ireland winger Aiden McGeady to leave Goodison Park for a cut-price £2m transfer fee. https://t.co/1VXuCdJPkZ pic.twitter.com/9shj3I0YL8 — eirSport (@eirSport) May 15, 2017

Tottenham are fearing a whopping £110m swoop from Manchester United for Eric Dier, Kyle Walker and Danny Rose. (Source: Daily Star) pic.twitter.com/NvbqLY3rBT — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 15, 2017

PLAYERS TO WATCH

DELE ALLI: The Tottenham midfielder says "anything can happen" as speculation persists linking him with a move away from Tottenham.

ALEXIS SANCHEZ: Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani says the Arsenal forward would be "welcome" at the club should the 28-year-old decide to join them this summer.

GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA: Manchester City have joined the race for the Italian goalkeeper. The 18-year-old has just one year left on his current deal and has told pals he is heading to the Premier League, with Manchester United reportedly interested too.