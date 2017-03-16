Premier League rumours: Chelsea planning double swoop for two rival's stars

The latest gossip and rumours from the newspapers and online.

Chelsea are lining up a £100million double swoop for Everton's ROMELU LUKAKU and ROSS BARKLEY, according to the Daily Telegraph.

To help facilitate that deal, The Sun says the Blues will sell striker DIEGO COSTA.

The Independent is reporting that Manchester United have Celtic striker MOUSSA DEMBELE on their radar.

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC could be set for a surprise move to LA Galaxy, with Spanish newspaper Marca reporting that his agent has spoken to the MLS club.

Former England manager ROY HODGSON will reject the chance to become Norwich's new manager, according to the Eastern Daily Press.