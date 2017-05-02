Premier League rumours: Bad news for Liverpool and Leicester

WHAT THE PAPERS SAY

KASPER SCHMEICHEL could follow in his father's footsteps by signing for Manchester United, according to Sky Sports.

The Leicester goalkeeper has emerged as United's number one target to replace David De Gea if the Spaniard joins Real Madrid in the summer. The red side of Manchester will face competition from the other half, though, as City are also keen on the Denmark international.

United are ready to splash the cash in the summer having been told they will have to pay ANTOINE GRIEZMANN £300,000 per week if they want to sign him from Atletico Madrid.

The France international has been a long-time target for Jose Mourinho, but will have to make him the Premier League's highest paid player if they want to bring him to Old Trafford.

CLAUDE PUEL could be about to lose his job as Southampton manager, reports the Daily Star.

The Frenchman has been involved with a number of training ground bust-ups with some of the Saints' top stars, who are unhappy with management style.

There could be further bad news for Southampton, as Chelsea are closing in on the signing VIRGIL VAN DIJK, according to The Sun.

The Premier League champions in wait will spend £50million on the defender, beating Arsenal to his signature.

The Daily Mirror are reporting that KYLE WALKER is keen on a move to Manchester City in the summer, with the right-back set to earn over £100,000 per week.

ONLINE/SOCIAL ROUND-UP

Luke Shaw out for the season. #MUFC — indykaila News (@indykaila) May 1, 2017

Zaha's Ivory Coast decision could hinder hopes of Tottenham move #cpfc #thfc https://t.co/rWVgxDxNlv — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) May 1, 2017

PLAYERS TO WATCH

MESUT OZIL: The Arsenal playmaker reportedly kicked a door after his side's north London derby defeat on Sunday, with the Gunners now willing to listen to offers for him.

WILLIAM CARVALHO: Carvalho has been linked with a move to West Brom in the summer, but Arsenal and Manchester City are also monitoring the Portugal international.

PHILLIPE COUTINHO: Liverpool's key midfielder sustained a potential season-ending injury in the victory at Watford, and more bad news comes with news that Real Madrid are lining up a summer move for him.