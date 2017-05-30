Premier League rumours: Arsene Wenger's future to be made clear

WHAT THE PAPERS SAY

The Guardian says Arsenal's board is set to rubber-stamp a new two-year contract for manager ARSENE WENGER when they meet on Tuesday morning.

Wenger's future seems as though it ought to be at the top of the agenda, since the subject has dominated the season.

But reportedly vying for prominence will be an examination of budgets, which will take in how much the manager has to spend on transfers over the summer.

ROY HODGSON wants the chance to succeed Sam Allardyce as Crystal Palace manager, according to The Sun.

Hodgson has been out of work since quitting England after their 2-1 defeat against Iceland at Euro 2016 last summer - and apparently fancies another Premier League job.

Eagles chairman Steve Parish is believed to be taking time to consider his options before naming Palace's next manager.

On the pitch, and Manchester United midfielder ANDER HERRERA will stay with the club - according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 27-year-old midfielder will reportedly reject the chance to link up with his former Athletic Bilbao boss Ernesto Valverde at Barcelona and stay at Old Trafford.

DANNY ROSE could be a new team-mate for Herrera, with the Daily Mirror reporting that United lead the race for the Tottenham and England full-back, who looks set to leave Spurs after 10 years at the club.

ONLINE/SOCIAL ROUND-UP

Nolito is desperate to return to Spain after a year with @ManCity.



Why? He's pointing the finger at Guardiola.



👉 https://t.co/dYdCX79ZjQ pic.twitter.com/drsGZzfJxS — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) May 30, 2017

Italian outlet Il Mattino reports that Wojciech Szczesny (currently on loan with Roma) will leave Arsenal in the summer and join Napoli. pic.twitter.com/pRnJzoodu3 — Football News (@TransferBibIe) May 30, 2017

#SAFC transfer news: West Ham United target Jordan Pickford, striker in demand, winger edges towards exithttps://t.co/euyqAGPq3s pic.twitter.com/5n9uyKGcnk — Sunderland Echo SAFC (@sunechosafc) May 29, 2017

PLAYERS TO WATCH

EDERSON: Sky Sports News understand the Benfica goalkeeper will have talks with Manchester City on Tuesday.

IVAN PERISIC: Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio confirmed to Premium Sport that Manchester United are interested in Perisic - but have yet to make an offer for the Croatia international.

M'BAYE NIANG: The 22-year-old has decided not to join Watford permanently after the end of his loan spell from Serie A side AC Milan, according to L'Equipe.