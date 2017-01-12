Premier League rumours: Adam Lallana attracts attention of European giants

Adam Lallana’s performances for Liverpool this season have drawn the attention of Barcelona and Juventus, who have joined Paris St Germain in expressing an interest in the midfielder, writes The Times.

The Daily Express claims West Brom will offer £14million plus wantaway forward Saido Berahino in exchange for Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke.

Tiemoue Bakayoko has risen to the top of Jose Mourinho’s summer wishlist, with the Manchester United manager prepared to pay £40million for the Monaco midfielder, according to the Daily Star.

West Ham are finally set to land Brentford striker Scott Hogan in a deal worth £15million, having had three recent bids turned down, says The Sun.

Sunderland boss David Moyes is mulling over a move for Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley, reports the Daily Telegraph.