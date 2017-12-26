Premier League Round-up: Lingard rescues point for Man United against Burnley

Substitute Jesse Lingard came to Manchester United's rescue as his second-half double secured a 2-2 Boxing Day draw with Burnley at Old Trafford.

The stadium was left stunned in the first half as the Clarets claimed a 2-0 lead via Ashley Barnes' close-range finish in the third minute and Steven Defour's superb strike in the 36th.

Having come on for Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the interval, Lingard then pulled a goal back eight minutes after the break with a back-heel before striking an equaliser in stoppage time.

Second-placed United are now 12 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City - who visit Newcastle on Wednesday - having played a game more, while Burnley remain seventh.

Third-placed Chelsea are a point behind United after the champions defeated Brighton 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Alvaro Morata registered his 10th league goal of the season with a header in the opening minute of the second half and Marcos Alonso added another on the hour mark.

The early kick-off saw Harry Kane make history as Tottenham thrashed Southampton 5-2 at Wembley.

The England striker set a new record for Premier League goals in a calendar year, with his hat-trick taking him to 39 in 36 appearances in 2017.

He had gone into the contest level at the top of the list with Alan Shearer - scorer of 36 goals in 42 games in 1995 - after also netting a hat-trick against Burnley three days earlier.

A Kane brace put his side 2-0 up against the Saints and Dele Alli and Son Heung-min boosted Spurs' advantage before Sofiane Boufal replied. Kane then wrapped up his treble, with Dusan Tadic subsequently netting Southampton's second.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane (second left) scores his side’s first goal, creating history. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

Bournemouth and West Ham remain 18th and 17th respectively, a point apart, after they played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries bounced back from James Collins' early header with goals from Dan Gosling and Nathan Ake, and Marko Arnautovic then netted twice to put the Hammers 3-2 up before a controversial equaliser in stoppage time ensured it finished honours even.

Callum Wilson was credited with the hosts' third after he had the final touch as Ake headed goalwards. There was a suspicion of both handball and offside, but referee Bobby Madley eventually awarded the goal after a lengthy conversation with assistant Simon Long.

Watford halted their four-game losing streak as they came from behind to beat Leicester 2-1 at Vicarage Road.

After Riyad Mahrez put the Foxes in front, an effort from Molla Wague - who had a spell on loan at Leicester last season - and a Kasper Schmeichel own goal turned the contest around.

Watford's Molla Wague

Elsewhere, Huddersfield were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Stoke, who levelled through Ramadan Sobhi after Tom Ince's 10th-minute goal, while 19th-placed West Brom and Everton drew 0-0 at The Hawthorns.