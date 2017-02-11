Premier League review: Wins for United and Saints

Manchester United kept in touch with Arsenal and the rest of the pack chasing runaway leaders Chelsea thanks to a 2-0 win over Watford at Old Trafford.

United dominated the first half and had their reward in the 32nd minute when Juan Mata side-foooted them in front, before Anthony Martial's third goal of the season doubled the advantage on the hour.

A string of saves by Ben Foster helped West Brom retain their five-point cushion over West Ham, in eighth and ninth, with a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium.

A rare goal from Nacer Chadli put West Brom in front after just six minutes in the visitors' first attack of the match.

West Ham briefly thought they were level again just after the quarter-hour when Sofian Feghouli's effort was ruled out for offside.

Instead, Slaven Bilic's hosts had to wait until the 63rd minute for Feghouli to strike authentically, quick to pounce on the opportunity after Foster saved Manuel Lanzini's initial shot.

Lanzini then made no mistake four minutes from time, but Jonny Evans' very late header levelled the scores again.

A famous surname from Sunderland's past came back to haunt them as memories of last week's 4-0 win at Crystal Palace were banished by the same scoreline with a home thrashing against Southampton.

It was Manolo Gabbiadini of course, not Marco, who first put a dampener on proceedings for David Moyes' men at the Stadium of Light.

The Italian forward, a January signing from Napoli, got the last touch for the opening goal on the half-hour - and then just before the break he made it two with a shot on the turn to beat his compatriot Vito Mannone again.

Two late goals rubbed salt in the Black Cats' wounds, Jason Denayer into his own net in the 89th minute and then Shane Long making it 4-0 in the 90th.

Crystal Palace completed the misery for the bottom three, who all lost.

Palace's trip to Stoke brought them no respite thanks to Joe Allen's 67th-minute winner as Mark Hughes' mid-table hosts prevailed 1-0.

Everton remain unbeaten in eight league matches, since their defeat in the Merseyside derby before Christmas - but Ronald Koeman's men might have hoped for better from their visit to the Riverside, where Middlesbrough managed to hold them to a stalemate.

In the early game, Two goals from Alexis Sanchez got Arsenal back on track as they moved up to third in the Premier League table with a hard-fought 2-0 success at home to Hull.

After two consecutive defeats, and against visitors stuck deep in relegation trouble despite last week's win over Liverpool, Arsenal had to battle for their three points in today's lunchtime kick-off.

Sanchez's first-half opener was controversial, going in from close range off his hand after a ricochet off Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic.

The Chilean forward then doubled the scoring from the penalty spot in stoppage time, after Tigers' midfielder Sam Clucas was sent off for handball on the goalline.