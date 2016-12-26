Premier League Review: It was a good day for three of the top six in the 3pm games

Chelsea 3-0 Bournemouth

Eden Hazard inspired leaders Chelsea to a club record 12th successive Premier League win as Bournemouth were beaten 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte said the absence of Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante would be a good test for his side. The strikerless Blues passed with flying colours.

And Hazard thrived in a central role, scoring a penalty in between Pedro's double.

Arsenal 1-0 West Brom

Olivier Giroud marked his first Premier League start of the season by heading home a late winner as Arsenal eked out a 1-0 victory over a resolute West Brom.

It had looked for 86 minutes as though Tony Pulis' game-plan would work to perfection as the visitors limited the Gunners to only a handful of chances, with Ben Foster on top form in the Baggies' goal.

But it would be Giroud, largely a bit-part player for Arsene Wenger this season, who headed home Mesut Ozil's cross to secure a much-needed St Stephen's Day triumph for the hosts.

Man United 3-1 Sunderland

David Moyes made an unhappy return to Old Trafford as Manchester United continued their winning run with a 3-1 victory over Sunderland.

Moyes' side frustrated the hosts until Daley Blind broke the deadlock six minutes before half-time, and nerves were calmed when Zlatan Ibrahimovic netted a second in the 82nd minute.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan marked his return from injury with an impudent third, while Fabio Borini's 90th-minute volley was spectacular but ultimately meaningless.

Leicester City 0-2 Everton

Kevin Mirallas and Romelu Lukaku struck to sink Leicester and hand Everton their first away win since September.

The pair scored breakaway second-half goals to send the Toffees seventh in the Premier League following a 2-0 victory at the King Power Stadium, which increases the champions' relegation worries.

It was only Everton's third triumph from their last 13 Premier League games but Ronald Koeman's side ground out all three points in a low-quality game.

Swansea City 1-4 West Ham

West Ham turned up the heat on embattled Swansea manager Bob Bradley with a 4-1 win at the Liberty Stadium.

Andre Ayew - with his first Hammers goal following his £20.5million move from Swansea in August - Winston Reid, Michail Antonio and Andy Carroll helped the Londoners claim a third successive win for the first time since March.

Fernando Llorente, on as a substitute, claimed a Swansea consolation two minutes from time with his fifth goal in six games, but even then Carroll had the final word.

The victory takes West Ham towards mid-table but these are dark times for Swansea and their American manager, who might not welcome 2017 in a job he was only appointed to in October.

Burnley 1-0 Middlesbrough

Andre Gray volleyed in his second Premier League goal 10 minutes from time to earn Burnley a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough at Turf Moor.

The former non-league forward had not scored since netting against Liverpool in August, after which historical homophobic posts on social media came to light that saw the Football Association hand him a four-game ban.

Last year's Championship player of the year has not been a regular since returning, but he provided the key contribution in a dull affair here with a late strike that earned the Clarets a sixth home win of the season.

In the early kick-off today, Sam Allardyce was denied victory in his first match as Crystal Palace manager after Troy Deeney's penalty earned Watford a 1-1 draw.