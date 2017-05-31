Premier League keeper saves the day for Cork man who lost his wallet

By Rob McNamara

A Premier League goalkeeper showed safe hands after he found a Cork man’s wallet in a Spanish airport.

Brighton and Hove Albion netminder David Stockdale, who will play in the Premier League next season, issued a Twitter appeal on Sunday after discovering a Corkman's passport at Malaga Airport.

In a game of ‘finder keeper’, Stockdale launched a social media campaign to reunite Mr Flynn with his lost wallet.

Anyone know-- GERARD FLYNN from cork,Ireland?? I've found his wallet in Malaga airport.. twitter I need your help please RT — David Stockdale (@stockogk1313) May 28, 2017

After over 2,000 retweets, a flurry of Stockdale's followers undertook some investigative work and found the man on Facebook.

Stockdale was then able to match the man's Facebook profile photograph with pictures from his wallet.

The kind-hearted keeper then messaged Mr Flynn but unfortunately, the Cork man was not very active on Facebook and didn't reply.

David Stockdale.

Stockdale was not deterred, however, and trawled Facebook until he found a family member who was more social media savvy.

“Think I may have found his daughter hopefully get it back to him,” he said.

Just over an hour later, the Leeds-born stopper returned to Twitter to deliver the good news.

People of twitter👍👍 found the owner and will be sent recorded delivery.... thank you great people of Ireland also... #helppeoplehelp🙏 — David Stockdale (@stockogk1313) May 28, 2017

“People of twitter found the owner and will be sent recorded delivery.... thank you great people of Ireland also... #helppeoplehelp,” he tweeted.

Stockdale played a key part in Championship club Brighton and Hove Albion's successful promotion campaign this season – playing every game for Chris Hughton's side - and is expected to be their first choice keeper in the Premier League next season if he signs a new contract, amid strong interest from his hometown club Leeds United.

In 2012, he was called up to the England squad for a World Cup qualifying game against Switzerland but opted to get married to his fiancée Kate instead.

His efforts to reunite wallet and owner were much appreciated on Twitter - with plenty of goalkeeping puns flying around.

Well done. That was quite a 'catch' 😉👏🏽 — Teena Gates (@TeenaGates) May 28, 2017

You are a terrific person and a credit to your species. :) Thanks for helping that gent get his wallet back. — Diane Duane (@dduane) May 28, 2017

Stockdale makes flying save 👍 — RunMatt (@runner_teacher) May 28, 2017

Well done Stockers. Great Save yet again. Hope you had a good holiday. Now get back and sign a new contract with @OfficialBHAFC. — Damien Coughlan (@CrowDMC) May 28, 2017

This story first appeared in the Evening Echo.