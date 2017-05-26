Premier League: Jose Mourinho hoping to wrap up one big deal before end of June

WHAT THE PAPERS SAY

Manchester United are expected to bring in three or four players this summer - and ANTOINE GRIEZMANN is set to be the first, according to the newspapers.

The France forward has been heavily linked with leaving Atletico Madrid this summer.

The Daily Mirror reports United are set to trigger Griezmann's release clause, while the Independent claims the Red Devils are confident of wrapping up a deal before the end of June.

The Manchester Evening News adds that United could also target Griezmann's team-mate JAN OBLAK, if goalkeeper DAVID DE GEA leaves for Real Madrid this summer.

Manchester City's summer clear-out gathered pace on Thursday, with four players told they can leave.

Manager Pep Guardiola is expecting to be busy this summer and the Daily Telegraph claims Juventus defender LEONARDO BONUCCI, Tottenham's KYLE WALKER and one of ALEX SANDRO and BENJAMIN MENDY are the main targets.

PABLO ZABALETA has been widely linked with a free transfer to West Ham this summer - and the Hammers could be asking him to bring a friend.

The Sun reports West Ham hope Zabaleta can persuade City striker KELECHI IHEANACHO to move to the London Stadium as well.

West Brom, Leicester and Everton have all been linked with a move for TROY DEENEY - but he will not come on the cheap.

The Daily Mail says Watford will demand a £35million fee for the 28-year-old striker.

ONLINE/SOCIAL ROUND-UP

Barcelona's incoming manager Ernesto Valverde has made the signing of Man United's Ander Herrera his top transfer target. (Source: Sport) pic.twitter.com/eWe6LUDNug — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 25, 2017

PSG target Gael Clichy as left-back confirms he is leaving Man City - @Matt_Law_DThttps://t.co/yws6KJYqy8 — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) May 25, 2017

PLAYERS TO WATCH

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG: Bild claims the striker has told Borussia Dortmund he wants to leave this summer.

KYLE WALKER: Bayern Munich have joined Manchester City and Chelsea in being linked with the Tottenham full-back.

TAMMY ABRAHAM: The Chelsea youngster is reportedly set for a Premier League loan move, with the Daily Telegraph and others linking him with Brighton and Newcastle.