Portugal had us all nostalgic for the bin challenge ahead of their game against Mexico

In the fast-paced world of social media, fads such as the bin challenge seem almost retro, but that didn’t prevent a few Portugal players from giving it a try.

Ahead of their third-place play-off against Mexico at the Confederations Cup, a handful of Portuguese players decided to revive the old favourite, and it’s pretty impressive work.

Big shout out to Joao Moutinho who did some great work as the anchor.

A preparação para o jogo 🔙⚽️😁 pic.twitter.com/nGIFVF6R1C — João Moutinho (@JoaoMoutinho) July 2, 2017

Was there some bin movement there? We’ll let them off – it is a very small bin.

Portugal won the game against Mexico 2-1 in extra time after an injury time goal from Pepe kept them in it, before a penalty from Adrien Silva clinched the victory.

Other famous header challenges from 2015, where it looked as though the fad had called it a day, include this bin-less effort from Arsenal.

But perhaps one of the best efforts came from Bundesliga 2 side FC Heidenheim. Is this the entire squad?

If the bin challenge is to make a comeback, that’s the standard.