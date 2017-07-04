Portugal had us all nostalgic for the bin challenge ahead of their game against Mexico

Back to Sport Home

In the fast-paced world of social media, fads such as the bin challenge seem almost retro, but that didn’t prevent a few Portugal players from giving it a try.

Ahead of their third-place play-off against Mexico at the Confederations Cup, a handful of Portuguese players decided to revive the old favourite, and it’s pretty impressive work.

Big shout out to Joao Moutinho who did some great work as the anchor.

Was there some bin movement there? We’ll let them off – it is a very small bin.

Portugal won the game against Mexico 2-1 in extra time after an injury time goal from Pepe kept them in it, before a penalty from Adrien Silva clinched the victory.

Other famous header challenges from 2015, where it looked as though the fad had called it a day, include this bin-less effort from Arsenal.

But perhaps one of the best efforts came from Bundesliga 2 side FC Heidenheim. Is this the entire squad?

If the bin challenge is to make a comeback, that’s the standard.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Soccer, Portugal, UK, Confederations Cup, football, headers, Mexico, play-off, Portugal, third place, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport