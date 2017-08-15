Police report reveals Tiger Woods had marijuana and painkillers in his system when arrested

A toxicology report showed that Tiger Woods had the active ingredient for marijuana, two painkillers and two sleep drugs in his system when he was arrested on a DUI charge.

Police released the report on Tuesday, less than a week after Woods agreed to enter a diversion program to settle his driving while intoxicated charges. It was first reported by ESPN.

The 41-year-old golf star was arrested in May when officers found him asleep in his car.

In a statement on Tuesday, Woods said he was trying on his own to treat pain from back surgery he underwent in April. He said he realised that was a mistake and has undergone treatment.

Woods is scheduled to plead guilty to reckless driving on October 25 and enter the diversion program.

