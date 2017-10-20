Police investigate as Everton fan holding child with dummy gets involved in touchline scrap

Police are investigating after an Everton fan appeared to get involved in a touchline scrap - while holding a child in his arms sucking a dummy.

The angry Everton supporter was seen holding with one arm the young boy who was sucking on a dummy, and using his other to grapple at opposition players during Thursday night’s Uefa cup tie.

He was surrounded by other fans pulling and throwing punches and hurling abuse as tempers frayed at Goodison Park.

The incident happened during the second half of the first leg with the home side trailing visitors Lyon.

Toffees skipper Ashley Williams’ push on goalkeeper Anthony Lopes ignited a heated confrontation between several Everton and Lyon players which continued off the pitch and in front of the Howard Kendall Gwladys Street End.

While players continued to push each other in front of the fans, the Everton supporter, who was holding a child, appeared to push Lopes’ head and seemed to aim a punch in the direction of the keeper and defender Mouctar Diakhaby.

The Lyon players noticed that and shouted in his direction before things eventually cooled down.

Clips of the incident have since been shared thousands of times online.

Merseyside Police said they are investigating the incident at Everton’s Goodison Park home.

The force said in a statement: "Merseyside Police can confirm officers are investigating following a disturbance on the pitch during a football match between Everton and Lyon at Goodison Park last night, Thursday 19th October.

"Detectives will be reviewing footage and speaking to witnesses to establish what, if any, offences have been committed."

Everton could also now face punishment from Uefa following the incident.

The club said it has made a complaint to Merseyside Police and already banned one fan it identified from the footage.

Everton said on their website: "Club Officials have reviewed the footage of an incident that occurred in the 64th minute of the game against Olympique Lyonnais where supporters towards the front of the lower Gwladys Street End became involved in a confrontation between players.

"We have identified one individual whom action will now be taken against. This will include a ban from attending future Everton fixtures and the Club registering a formal complaint with Merseyside Police."