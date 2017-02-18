Police horses used as Millwall fans invade pitch after shock FA Cup win

Ten-man Millwall booked their place in the sixth round of the Emirates FA Cup after Shaun Cummings’s last-minute strike condemned Leicester to another miserable defeat.

But things turned violent when some fans of the home team spilled onto The Den pitch and appeared to goad the Leicester fans.

Missiles appeared to be thrown by both sets of supporters while police horses were called upon to defuse the situation.

Pitch invasion at the Den, as the Millwall fans taunt the #LCFC supporters. pic.twitter.com/IeZCyK1ar4 — James Sharpe (@TheSharpeEnd) February 18, 2017

Mounted police on pitch at The Den now pic.twitter.com/TRWcWIQQoq — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) February 18, 2017

Good luck trying to clear the Millwall fans off the pitch 😂😂 #FACup pic.twitter.com/LZnagv3r7q — Matt Seldon (@MSINSURANCE_) February 18, 2017

Millwall fans invade the pitch at full time following their 1-0 win over Leicester City pic.twitter.com/MXO591Dfjm — When Sunday Comes (@wscsm1) February 18, 2017

Pitch invasion at the Den, as the Millwall fans taunt the #LCFC supporters pic.twitter.com/RaLU4uDus9 — Sambulo Senda (@sambulosenda) February 18, 2017

Millwall manager Neil Harris told the press that a pitch invasion was “to be expected” after their FA Cup win.

Thankfully, following efforts from the police, the pitch was cleared and Leicester fans were able to leave the stadium without any problems.

Situation calmer at The Den now. Pitch cleared. Leicester fans filing out of the stadium. — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) February 18, 2017

According to The Sun, Millwall could be facing an FA investigation due to the fans’ behaviour.