Police horses used as Millwall fans invade pitch after shock FA Cup win

Ten-man Millwall booked their place in the sixth round of the Emirates FA Cup after Shaun Cummings’s last-minute strike condemned Leicester to another miserable defeat.

But things turned violent when some fans of the home team spilled onto The Den pitch and appeared to goad the Leicester fans.

Missiles appeared to be thrown by both sets of supporters while police horses were called upon to defuse the situation.

Millwall manager Neil Harris told the press that a pitch invasion was “to be expected” after their FA Cup win.

Thankfully, following efforts from the police, the pitch was cleared and Leicester fans were able to leave the stadium without any problems.

According to The Sun, Millwall could be facing an FA investigation due to the fans’ behaviour.
