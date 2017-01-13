Pogba becomes the first Premier League player to get his own Twitter emoji

Paul Pogba has become the first Premier League player to get his own official Twitter emoji.

With the hashtag #Pogba, Twitter users will be able to decorate their tweets with a personalised Pogba profile.

The limited edition emoji was created in the run-up to the highly anticipated Manchester United v Liverpool match on Sunday, and will remain live until after the Red Devils face reigning champions Leicester City on February 5.

Pogba said: “I am happy and thankful for this opportunity and I look forward to emojing! Let’s have fun and kick some ass at #pogba.”

United fans are encouraged to tweet along to Sunday’s game, as well as keeping an eye on United’s Twitter account as there may be a surprise in store if Pogba manages to net a goal.

Manchester United group managing director Richard Arnold said: “Manchester United is the most connected and engaged club in world sport and we continually strive to find new ways to communicate with our global following of 659 million people.

“This emoji is another great tool for our supporters to connect with the club through a digital environment, particularly as the excitement builds for Sunday’s match.”
