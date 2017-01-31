Plymouth's defeat at Yeovil is good news for League Two leaders Doncaster

Plymouth blew their chance to keep tabs on runaway Sky Bet League Two leaders Doncaster when they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at Yeovil.

The Pilgrims remain seven points adrift of the table-toppers in second, going behind to a rare goal from Nathan Smith (62 minutes) before Alex Lacey doubled Yeovil's advantage two minutes later.

Jakub Sokolik revived hope with a goal 13 minutes from time, but it was not to be for Derek Adams' team in Somerset.

Wycombe suffered something an FA Cup hangover as they lost 4-2 away to in-form Exeter.

David Wheeler scored for the sixth match in succession to put the Grecians in front in the 19th minute at St James Park but Garry Thompson - fresh from his heroics in Wycombe's agonising 4-3 defeat at Tottenham - got Gareth Ainsworth's men back in it before half-time.

Troy Brown (65) and Joel Grant (67) put Exeter 3-1 up, before substitute Alex Jakubiak (89) gave Wycombe fleeting hope. However, sub Ollie Watkins scored in added time as Paul Tisdale's men climbed to fourth.

Strugglers Cheltenham provided a shock result, 3-2 winners of a seesaw match at Luton.

William Boyle gave the visitors a fifth minute lead at Kenilworth Road and Jack Barthram doubled the advantage in the 28th.

Isaac Vassell reduced the arrears in the 41st minute, only for Billy Waters to restore Cheltenham's advantage on the hour. Liam Davis' 72nd-minute own-goal made for a nervy finish.