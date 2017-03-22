Plans for England to play New Zealand in November fall through

New Zealand will play the Barbarians at Twickenham on November 4 after plans for England to face the world champions failed to come to fruition.

Eddie Jones' Six Nations champions had hoped to play the All Blacks in a hastily arranged November Test.

But the Barbarians, an invitational side, has received Rugby Football Union approval to play New Zealand at the venue where they retained the world title in October 2015.

The Baabaas said in a statement: "The Barbarian FC today received approval from the RFU to stage the Barbarians v New Zealand match at Twickenham on November 4, 2017.

"The Barbarians approached the RFU last month with a request to stage this fixture at Twickenham and the request has been granted, replacing a Barbarians v Australia match previously approved."

England and the All Blacks last met in November 2014 and Jones had hoped his improving side could test themselves against the world's top team.

Some members of Jones' squad will play the All Blacks in the summer when the British and Irish Lions tour New Zealand for a three Test series.

England equalled New Zealand's 18-Test winning run with victory over Scotland earlier this month, but defeat to Ireland in Dublin last Saturday denied Jones' men successive Grand Slams and a top-tier record 19th successive win. It was the first loss of Jones' reign.

Ireland also ended New Zealand's 18-Test winning streak with victory in Chicago last November.

The Baabaas fixture still requires the approval of the New Zealand board.