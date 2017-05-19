Pizza delivery scooter racing is the sport you didn't know you needed in your life

Back to Sport Home

Motorbike enthusiasts in Japan have come up with a rather novel new sport – pizza delivery scooter racing. Take a look.

Inspired. And those aren’t professionals racing either.

Held at Kinki Sports Land in Ujitawara, Kyoto, the motor-sport sees ordinary people battle it out on the track in real pizza delivery scooters.

It’s high octane stuff too. Using three-wheeled Honda Gyro scooters drivers are able to tilt without losing balance, allowing them to hit corners at speed.

A screengrab of the video
(Screengrab/Twitter/c0rnhead)

It’s not clear whether the drivers do actually carry pizza in their scooters – but in any case, it’s yet another reason to be thankful for Japan.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Japan, motor racing, Motorcycles, Pizza delivery, Video, Viral, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport