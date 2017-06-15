Pilot seriously burned after blimp crashed at US Open

Update 7:30pm: The pilot of a blimp that crashed at the US Open has received serious burns.

The man was the only person aboard when the craft went down shortly before midday at the Erin Hills golf course in Erin, Wisconsin.

Update 7pm: The pilot of a blimp which crashed at the US Open is doing "okay" but is being taken to hospital, an official with the company operating the craft said.

Justin Maynard, a sales manager for Florida-based AirSign, said the company's operations team on the ground reported on the pilot's status.

The UGSA has released a statement about the blimp that crashed at the US Open.

It read: "According to local authorities, a commercial blimp not affiliated with the USGA or the U.S. Open Championship broadcast crashed in an open field approximately a half mile from the Erin Hills golf course at approximately 11:15 a.m. CDT.

"First responders were quick to arrive at the scene and the pilot is currently being treated for unknown injuries. No other people were involved in the incident and local law enforcement is currently investigating. Our thoughts and prayers are with the pilot at this time."

Earlier: A blimp has crashed to the ground at the site of the US Open golf tournament.

Fans and media have reported seeing smoke and fire coming from the blimp while hovering in the air before crashing.

Authorities are on the scene.