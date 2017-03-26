Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has a new glow-in-the-dark haircut
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is star – and now he has a haircut to match.
The Borussia Dortmund striker showed off his new haircut via Instagram today – and it’s certainly eye-catching.
Barber G – the barber in Paris who initially posted the video – described it as an “electricut”.
And it’s certainly a step up from Paul Pogba’s emoji do.
Aubameyang has been linked with a move to Manchester City recently, so perhaps he and Manchester United midfielder Pogba could go to the barber together…
