Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has a new glow-in-the-dark haircut

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is star – and now he has a haircut to match.

The Borussia Dortmund striker showed off his new haircut via Instagram today – and it’s certainly eye-catching.

Barber G – the barber in Paris who initially posted the video – described it as an “electricut”.

And it’s certainly a step up from Paul Pogba’s emoji do.

Aubameyang has been linked with a move to Manchester City recently, so perhaps he and Manchester United midfielder Pogba could go to the barber together…