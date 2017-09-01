Pics: Galway and Waterford GAA fans show their support ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland final

The build up to the 2017 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final continues today, with Galway and Waterford set to finalise their teams later.

Tadhg de Búrca is expected to replace the suspended Conor Gleeson in the Waterford starting 15.

Johnny Glynn could come in for the Tribesmen, having made a big impact when introduced during the semi final win over Tipperary.

It is a first All-Ireland final appearance for Waterford in nine years, and manager Derek McGrath has said it is important to enjoy this time.

"It is a balance between the logistical nightmare that is tickets, banquet and everything that goes with that," he said.

"Parking that to a certain degree and enjoying that to a certain degree once it doesn't take from the focus on how we intend to play the game and your opposition.

"It has been very busy but it has been a welcomed busyness."

Waterford and Galway fans have painted their towns with bunting, balloons and flags to show their support for their teams ahead of the game on Sunday.
By Ciara Phelan

