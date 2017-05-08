PICS: British and Irish Lions gather for the first time on 'Messy Monday'

The team has been named and now the British and Irish Lions will be feeling the excitement as 'Messy Monday' has arrived.

'Messy Monday' is the first day the team meets as a whole, with all 41 players getting kitted out with the gear they'll need for the tour to New Zealand.

There was plenty of excitement, with Gatland having previously referred to the day as being "like the first day of school".

And needless to say, there were plenty of smiles from the players.

Another tradition that was upheld was the passing of BIL from Stuart Hogg to Maro Itoje.

BIL is the tourists' mascot and it is the responsibility of the youngest player on the team to look after him. In 2013 it was Hogg, and this time 22-year-old Itoje has the honour.

The countdown to the first test on June 24 is well and truly on.