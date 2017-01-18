Philippe Coutinho's long-awaited return was totally overshadowed by Lucas Leiva scoring his first goal since 2010

It ended up being an unexpected Liverpool player who stole the show during the FA Cup third round replay against Plymouth at Home Park.

Yes, people were very excited about Philippe Coutinho’s long-awaited return (his last game was in November thanks to injuries) and yes, he did whip in a pretty great corner. But the thing is, it was Lucas Leiva who found the back of the net – for the first time in nearly seven years.

Lucas Leiva has scored his first goal for Liverpool since 16th September, 2010.



2316 days in the making. pic.twitter.com/8h1kpWFltW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 18, 2017

19: Coutinho whips in the corner, and finds his fellow countryman 🇧🇷 who finds the net with a bullet header!



[0-1] #PLYLIV pic.twitter.com/9Wz0ggCxsW — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 18, 2017

So, you know, that kinda overshadowed anything else.

The last time Lucas scored a goal was against Steaua Bucharest in the Europa League back in September 2010. And, as you’ve probably guessed, people on Twitter were beyond shocked it was him who headed the ball in.

Wow Lucas Leiva! — Jack Lusby (@jacklusby_) January 18, 2017

When you realise it was Lucas who got the goal..! 😂 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Heui4kolfe — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 18, 2017

LUCAS LEIVA HAS SCORED A GOAL IN A GAME OF FOOTBALL. SCENES — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) January 18, 2017

So shocked, in fact, that they tried to give some perspective to just how long ago it was that he scored.

The last time Lucas scored, Ben Woodburn was 10 years old. Madness. #PLYLIV — Matt Murphy (@Matt__Murphy) January 18, 2017

Lucas Leiva's phone the last time he scored! ⚽️ 😂 pic.twitter.com/85vlb7mba5 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 18, 2017

In a week when Donald Trump becomes president of the USA, Lucas scoring a goal was still the most unlikely thing to happen #PLYLIV — bwin (@bwin) January 18, 2017

Last time Lucas scored before tonight I was in 1st year in secondary school.. I'm now in 2nd year in college. 😂 #LFC #Lucas — Andrew Leahy (@Leahy16Leahy) January 18, 2017

STAT: The last time lucas scored, i was still using MSN messenger #FACup — Rahim™ (@rahim94) January 18, 2017

And Lucas’ teammates seemed pretty shocked too, if we’re being honest.

Well, we hope you enjoyed your goal celebration, Lucas. You’ve waited 2,316 days for it, after all…