Philippe Coutinho's long-awaited return was totally overshadowed by Lucas Leiva scoring his first goal since 2010

It ended up being an unexpected Liverpool player who stole the show during the FA Cup third round replay against Plymouth at Home Park.

Yes, people were very excited about Philippe Coutinho’s long-awaited return (his last game was in November thanks to injuries) and yes, he did whip in a pretty great corner. But the thing is, it was Lucas Leiva who found the back of the net – for the first time in nearly seven years.

So, you know, that kinda overshadowed anything else.

The last time Lucas scored a goal was against Steaua Bucharest in the Europa League back in September 2010. And, as you’ve probably guessed, people on Twitter were beyond shocked it was him who headed the ball in.

So shocked, in fact, that they tried to give some perspective to just how long ago it was that he scored.

And Lucas’ teammates seemed pretty shocked too, if we’re being honest.

Well, we hope you enjoyed your goal celebration, Lucas. You’ve waited 2,316 days for it, after all…

(Andrew Matthews/PA)
KEYWORDS: FA Cup, Football, Liverpool FC, Phillipe Coutinho

 

