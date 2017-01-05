PGA Tour to stream 70 hours of coverage from 31 tournaments on Twitter

The PGA Tour has dipped its toes into live streaming with an announcement that Twitter will distribute over 70 hours of coverage from 31 tournaments across the 2016-17 season.

The first event to be the subject of the new arrangement will be the CareerBuilder Challenge from California which starts on January 19 and concludes at the season-ending Tour Championship.

The PGA Tour said the live coverage would typically be from the first 60 to 90 minutes of play at tournaments on a Thursday and Friday morning.

"Twitter and the PGA TOUR have been working together on Twitter Amplify for many years now, and the programme has been a tremendous success for both companies," said Rick Anderson, chief media officer of the PGA Tour.

"Streaming PGA Tour live programming to Twitter's global audience, as well as the millions of users who follow @PGATOUR and hundreds of PGA Tour player accounts, will provide new and innovative ways for sports fans to engage with our premium OTT offering."

The social media network already has live streaming agreements in place with the four major American sports leagues - the National Football League, Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League.