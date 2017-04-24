PFA Player of the year award goes to Chelsea's N'Golo Kante

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has been voted the Professional Footballers' Association player of the year for the 2016-17 season.

The Frenchman, who is on course to win a second successive Premier League title after also being part of the Leicester side which upset the odds last season, secured the most votes from his fellow players.

He saw off competition from Chelsea team-mate Eden Hazard - who won the award in 2015 - plus Tottenham's Harry Kane, Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United and Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez.

So proud for such a honour! So amazing. As I always said, it's a team work: thx to my teammates, @ChelseaFC members and all the fans. pic.twitter.com/4tQXf1ROXH — N'Golo Kanté (@nglkante) April 23, 2017

Kante was presented with the award at the Grosvenor Hotel in London on Sunday evening.

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli won the young player prize for the second successive season, Manchester City's Lucy Bronze won the women's player of the year award for the second time having also won it in 2014, and Birmingham's Jess Carter topped the voting in the women's young player category.

Former England captain David Beckham received the PFA's Merit award for his contribution to the game.

Our guest of honour, David Beckham OBE, picks up the PFA Merit Award sponsored by @FootballManager #PFAawards pic.twitter.com/FOacfdd1B8 — PFA (@PFA) April 23, 2017

Kante has played a key role in Chelsea's surge to the top of the league this season and is renowned as a tireless box-to-box competitor who helps break up opposition attacks and initiate them for his own side.

He is set to become the first player to achieve the distinction of winning successive Premier League titles with different clubs if Chelsea can hold off Tottenham in this season's championship race.

Blues manager Antonio Conte joked after another commanding display by Kante in a win over West Ham last month that he is struggling to find a fault in his game.

"He made five mistakes. He has to improve in this. He has to improve," Conte said.

"I am joking. But I have to find one situation to tell him to improve. He's playing really well.

"He has great stamina, great quality and we are working to improve that quality. I'm pleased for him."

Kante is modest about his outstanding ability, as former Leicester director of football Steve Walsh revealed.

Walsh, speaking to the Sunday Times, said that Kante had approached him about playing for Mali, the country of his parents' birth, last season during Leicester's incredible and unlikely title triumph. Walsh told Kante he should represent France, but the player asked whether he was good enough.

Walsh said: "You'll get in any team, mate. If we had a World XI, you'd be in it."

Alli's young player prize is some consolation for his controversial omission from the six-man shortlist for the senior award.

The England midfielder, 21, has again been critical to Spurs' title push and heading into the weekend was the highest-scoring player in the league not recognised as a forward, with 16 goals.

England full-back Bronze won the women's player of the year award for the second time, after being part of the Manchester City squad which won the Women's Super League without losing a single game in 2016.

Birmingham midfielder Carter saw off competition from three Manchester City players to win the women's young player of the year award.

Beckham, who won 115 England caps and starred at club level for Manchester United, followed ex-Red Devils team-mate Ryan Giggs in winning the Merit prize. He also received the prize alongside his 'Class of 92' United team-mates in 2013.