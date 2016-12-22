Petra Kvitova likely to miss most of 2017 season after undergoing hand surgery

Petra Kvitova is likely to miss most of the 2017 season after her surgeon estimated she would not be able to return to the tennis court for at least six months.

The 26-year-old, a two-time Wimbledon champion, suffered serious injuries to her racket-holding left hand in an attack by an intruder at her apartment in the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Kvitova faces a lengthy rehabilitation process but the good news is she should be able to resume her career, which was by no means certain in the immediate aftermath of her horrific ordeal.

The world number 11, who said she was "shaken but fortunate to be alive", underwent surgery lasting nearly four hours

The intruder posed as a utilities man seeking to read a meter to gain access to the apartment in Prostejov, Press Association Sport understands, before a struggle ensued. It is understood the knife was put to Kvitova's throat and her left hand was injured as she pulled the weapon away.

Czech police are still searching for the attacker.

Kvitova's surgeon, Radek Kebrle, told a press conference in the Czech Republic on Wednesday that the operation had gone well with no complications.

She will be on bed rest for 14 days, although the hope is she will be allowed to leave hospital in time for Christmas.

Kvitova will begin slow rehabilitation in around six to eight weeks and, if that goes well, should be able to grip a racket in three months' time.

Given the length of the process and the uncertainties surrounding recovery from such an injury, it seems highly likely she will not be ready to return in time for her favourite tournament, Wimbledon.

The US Open at the end of August would be a more realistic goal, although Kvitova's main aim will simply be to get back on the tennis court, however long it takes.

Kvitova's spokeswoman Katie Spellman said: "The best-case scenario is that Petra will be able to return to the tennis court after six months.

"Petra is ready to do everything she can to get back competing at the highest level. Petra is happy with how the operation went and is in good spirits."

Support continued to flood in from the tennis world for one of its most popular players.

Rafael Nadal wrote on Twitter: "Terrible news. Wishing a speedy recovery for @Petra_Kvitova. Keep smiling as always!"

Women's world number one Angelique Kerber said: "You're a fighter @Petra_Kvitova with a big heart. You will come back even stronger! I wish you all the best and a speedy recovery."

Kvitova, who has been ranked as high as world number two, defeated Maria Sharapova to win her maiden grand slam at Wimbledon in 2011 and regained the title three years later with a crushing win over Eugenie Bouchard.