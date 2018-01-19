Peter O’Mahony named in Munster team to face Castre despite ankle injury

Captain Peter O’Mahony has been named in the Munster team for Sunday’s crucial Champions Cup match against Castre at Thomond Park.

The skipper was a doubt due to an ankle injury, but retains his place in the back row as the Province name an unchanged team for the first time this season.

Keith Earls, Simon Zebo and Andrew Conway remain in the back three, but coach Johann van Graan says the entire team have a part to play in attack.

- Digital Desk