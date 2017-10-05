Peter O’Mahony dubs Leinster clash ’ideal preparation’
Munster captain Peter O’Mahony thinks Saturday’s Guinness PRO-14 clash with Leinster at the AVIVA Stadium will be ideal preparation for their Champions Cup campaign.
The Reds are set to travel to Castres on October 15th in their Pool 4 opener.
O’Mahony says a tough game against their inter-pro rivals will focus the mind.
"There is no better preparation at getting yourself up to speed than againt a team of that sort of quality and ability ... it’s a game you want to be involved in."
