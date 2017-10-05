Peter O’Mahony dubs Leinster clash ’ideal preparation’

Munster captain Peter O’Mahony thinks Saturday’s Guinness PRO-14 clash with Leinster at the AVIVA Stadium will be ideal preparation for their Champions Cup campaign.

The Reds are set to travel to Castres on October 15th in their Pool 4 opener.

📈 Preview | Expecting a tight one! Both lie 2nd in ConA/B, both have won 4/5, both have 3 try bonus points: https://t.co/hL2sBHRU0G#LEIvMUN pic.twitter.com/JwKYzVEqMP — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) October 4, 2017

O’Mahony says a tough game against their inter-pro rivals will focus the mind.

"There is no better preparation at getting yourself up to speed than againt a team of that sort of quality and ability ... it’s a game you want to be involved in."