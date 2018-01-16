Peter O’Mahony an injury doubt for Munster ahead of Castres clash

Peter O’Mahony has emerged as a doubt for Munster’s crucial final Champions Cup pool game with Castres.

The captain is nursing an ankle injury following last Sunday’s bonus point defeat at Racing.

Head coach Johann van Graan says they will monitor the injury this week, but he remains hopeful that O’Mahony will be fit for Sunday’s game at Thomond Park.

Van Graan is also backing their controversial lock, Gerbrandt Grobler.

The province has been criticising for signing a player that had previously served a drugs ban.

In 2014, Grobler was found to have used a banned steroid when tested following a Currie Cup match.

But Van Graan says Grobler has served his sentence and the press criticism has not changed his stance.

"No, not at all," he said.

"Nothing more to comment on that. No, he’s served his ban, Munster stands behind him. Nothing more to say."