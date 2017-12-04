Peter O'Mahony: I’ll decide whether to stay in Munster or leave by the New Year

Peter O'Mahony says he has choice to make about his Munster future in the coming weeks.

The Munster captain admits he is considering a move to England or France, but hopes a decision will be made by the New Year.

“This time of the year you get offers from clubs in France and England,” said O’Mahony.

“Look, I’m going to leave my agents sort all that side of it. It’s very important for me to concentrate on two big tests this weekend and the following weekend against Leicester.

“I’m hoping to have it wrapped up one way or the other regardless by the New Year to be honest.”

Meanwhile, Simon Zebo has returned to training ahead of Munster's Champions Cup match against Leicester at Thomond Park.

The full-back had been considered a doubt for the vital tie, having injured his ribs in Saturday's Pro 14 win over the Ospreys.