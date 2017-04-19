Peter O’Mahony among 11 Irish players to make Lions squad

Ireland full-back Jared Payne, England wing Jack Nowell and Wales back row Ross Moriarty have been included in Warren Gatland's 41-man British and Irish Lions squad.

Payne is one of 11 Irish players to make the squad, with Robbie Henshaw, Conor Murray, Johnny Sexton, Rory Best, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, Jack McGrath, Sean O’Brien, CJ Stander and Peter O’Mahony also selected.

More to follow...