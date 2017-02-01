Peter Crouch scored his 100th Premier League goal and everybody was delighted for him

Back to Sport Home

To use a football cliche, for a big man Peter Crouch has an excellent touch – in particular, Crouchy has a goalscoring touch which has just led him to 100 Premier League goals.

That’s right, at 6ft 7in, Crouch has become the latest, and surely the tallest member of the 100 club after his opening goal against Everton.

There are no prizes for guessing how the former England striker celebrated the landmark.

Some fans remarked upon their fondness for Crouchy.

We’re sure his wife Abbey Clancy didn’t forget how much she liked him.

Crouch has scored PL goals for Aston Villa, Southampton, Liverpool, Portsmouth, Tottenham and Stoke, and is the oldest man to join the 100 club at 36 years of age.

And just in case anyone’s doubting Crouchy’s greatness, he’s elevated himself above some pretty decent company.

There’s still a lot of love for Crouch out there.
KEYWORDS: SBTV, 100 Premier League goals, Football, Goals, Peter Crouch, Premier League, Stoke City, sport, soccer

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport