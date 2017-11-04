Peter Crouch rescues draw for Stoke from the bench
Peter Crouch's second-half header earned Stoke a point at home to Leicester and ensured a familiar scoreline at the bet365 Stadium.
It was the third season in a row that the two teams have drawn 2-2 in this fixture, with substitute Crouch pegging back Leicester for the second time after Xherdan Shaqiri had equalised in the first half.
Vicente Iborra's first goal in English football gave Leicester a deserved lead, which Riyad Mahrez restored on the hour mark.
Crouch nearly won it right at the death with another header but the result, coming on the back of a much-needed win at Watford last week, will have helped ease any pressure on Stoke boss Mark Hughes while Leicester's resurgence continued and they are now unbeaten in six games.
