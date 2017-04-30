Performance by Ronaldinho for Barca legends team proves class really is permanent
Barcelona faced Real Madrid in a Clasico legends match and one man stole the show – Ronaldinho.
Ever a joy to watch, the Brazilian maestro conjured up three assists in Barca’s 3-2 victory in Beirut – including this teasing no-look pass to assist former France international Ludovic Giuly.
🔝 @10Ronaldinho ➡️ @Ludovic_Giuly 🔥— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 28, 2017
Barça Legends vs Real Madrid Leyendas pic.twitter.com/LYSt2Cm0sE
Breathtaking. Who’s bringing the 37-year-old back for a last hurrah in the Premier League then? West Ham? Please?
It was the Brazilian’s first performance in the famous stripes of Barcelona since he left for AC Milan in 2008. And he was so good, the Catalan club proudly posted a highlights reel just for him.
🎥 Play & Enjoy 😎@10Ronaldinho masterclass in Beirut— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 29, 2017
🇧🇷 #BrasilFCB
🔵🔴 #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/67DxBmLbjU
Yes. He has still got it.
Giuly scored two in the match, with Barca’s third coming from former Portuguese international Simao.
Madrid’s Fernando Sanz and Javi Guerrero got their two goals, but the likes of Roberto Carlos and Fernando Morientes were also in their line-up.
The victory rounds off a successful week for Barcelona, who defeated Los Blancos in the real El Clasico thanks to a last-gasp winner from Lionel Messi on Sunday.
