Performance by Ronaldinho for Barca legends team proves class really is permanent

Barcelona faced Real Madrid in a Clasico legends match and one man stole the show – Ronaldinho.

Ever a joy to watch, the Brazilian maestro conjured up three assists in Barca’s 3-2 victory in Beirut – including this teasing no-look pass to assist former France international Ludovic Giuly.

Breathtaking. Who’s bringing the 37-year-old back for a last hurrah in the Premier League then? West Ham? Please?

It was the Brazilian’s first performance in the famous stripes of Barcelona since he left for AC Milan in 2008. And he was so good, the Catalan club proudly posted a highlights reel just for him.

Yes. He has still got it.

Giuly scored two in the match, with Barca’s third coming from former Portuguese international Simao.

(Hussein Mall/AP)

Madrid’s Fernando Sanz and Javi Guerrero got their two goals, but the likes of Roberto Carlos and Fernando Morientes were also in their line-up.

(Hussein Mall/AP)

The victory rounds off a successful week for Barcelona, who defeated Los Blancos in the real El Clasico thanks to a last-gasp winner from Lionel Messi on Sunday.