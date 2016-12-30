Pep Guardiola: Sergio Aguero is ready for Liverpool

Striker Sergio Aguero is ready for the challenge of Liverpool, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has warned.

Top scorer Aguero has missed City's last four games after being sent off for a wild tackle on Chelsea's David Luiz earlier this month.

During his enforced break - a second suspension of the season after being hit with a three-game ban in August - Aguero has spent some time resting back at home in Argentina.

But now the 28-year-old is back and looking to add to his season's 16-goal tally in Saturday's eagerly-anticipated Premier League clash at title rivals Liverpool.

"He is ready," Guardiola said. "He came back good from Argentina - finally back after seven games banned, three games plus four - and we are happy he is back."

The New Year's Eve clash at Anfield pits third-placed City against the side immediately above them. It will also be the first time Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, two of the Premier League's elite managers and rivals from spells in Germany, have faced each other in England.

The anticipation is heightened as Liverpool are the competition's highest scorers so far this season with 45 goals, while City's 39 is the joint-second highest tally.

Guardiola attended Liverpool's 4-1 win over Stoke on Tuesday and rates the Reds as "contenders, definitely".

Pep Guardiola has been beaten more times by Jurgen Klopp (4) than any other manager. #LFC pic.twitter.com/kQKoO3Is3c — LFC Stats (@LFCData) December 29, 2016

He added: "I was lucky to play against Jurgen Klopp. I think we know each other quite well and I saw Liverpool this year many times.

"There are six teams fighting for the title, especially for the first four positions, for the Champions League qualification. I see the contenders as really tough teams. It will be a good fight until the end of the season.

"I don't know what will happen tomorrow. We have to equal their intensity, of course. Anfield will play a big role for them."

Defender John Stones could feature despite limping off during the first half of City's hard-fought win at Hull on Boxing Day.

"John is much, much better," said Guardiola.

The Spaniard, speaking at his pre-match press conference, dismissed reports linking City with a move for Real Madrid playmaker Isco.

"I have no idea," the former Barcelona boss said.